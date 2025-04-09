Chainsaw Man Chapter 200: Death Takes Control Over Two Devils; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter , titled ‘Enjoy Your Food,’ began with the Death Devil explaining how she can’t die willingly, as a new, less compassionate Death would end up taking her place. When Fami suggested being eaten by Chainsaw Man to erase death, Death declined.

Death then proposed they help her instead – only to devour them both. She vomits out doll versions of them, who turn back to normal size, and commands them to spread fear. Though Fami resists, she’s forced to obey as Death gains control over her and Fake Chainsaw Man.

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 will likely begin with Fami and Fake Chainsaw Man carrying out Death Devil’s plan, driven by their forced obedience. Scenes should alternate between their destructive actions and Death conversing with the Falling Devil, where she vaguely outlines her intentions for humanity.

The chapter will likely begin shifting to Denji and Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru point of view as well, depicting their current situation. Chapter 200 will likely end with Fami and Fake Chainsaw Man confronting them, tying into Death’s broader strategy.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this translates to Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that release times may differ based on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 200, fans can visit Shueisha's official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. While the first two platforms offer free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, a paid subscription is needed for the latter option.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 199: Fami Revealed To Be The Death Devil; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More