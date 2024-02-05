Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Steaming Details, And Everything You Need to Know

As a compelling anime series known for its engaging plot and interesting characters, Classroom of the Elite is set to release its third Season’s sixth episode. With Ayanokoji officially going after Kushida, the upcoming episode promises to be a game-changer. Let’s explore the release date, where to stream, and what to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6.

Release Date and Where to Stream

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6, and the official date is set for February 7, 2024. The competition in Advanced Nurturing High School is reaching its climax, promising high stakes, intense strategies, and unexpected twists in the upcoming episode.

Popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and FUNimation will have the new episode available for those looking forward to the release. Additionally, Hulu and Apple TV+ may also offer the new episode, depending on your region. Keep an eye on these platforms as the release date approaches to watch COTE Season 3 Episode 6.

What to expect?

As we explore what's in store for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6, there's a lot of anticipation for the ongoing intense competition and strategic mind games at Koudo Ikusei High School. Ayanokoji and class 1-C will probably encounter fresh obstacles as they navigate psychological battles. The results of the upcoming special exam are expected to include at least four Year 1 students.

Sakayanagi Arisu is likely to meet her defeat in the wager against Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, with his analytical skills at the forefront of him and his class. Fans can also anticipate further character development for Ichinose Honami as she deals with the truth of her shoplifting crimes coming to light. Within Class 1-C, as Ayanokoji has set his mind on revealing Kushida’s true nature to his class, we may see Kushida turn her back on her classmates and give up her cheerful persona.

The official COTE Twitter/X account posted the preview of the next episode, offering a glimpse into what we have in store for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6. Here's what it roughly translates to:

Episode 6: "It's better to be hurt by evil than to do evil."

The synopsis and preview video have been released!

One bad day, then another bad day.

Let's see everyone except Ichinose!

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5, titled Fortune Favors the Bold, Ishizaki Daichi and Ibuki Mio suspect Hashimoto Masayoshi of spreading rumors under Sakayanagi's orders. However, lacking proof, the matter remains unresolved. Sakayanagi leads two students from Class A and confronts Class B with alleged evidence that Ichinose's rumors are true. Ichinose, reluctant initially, eventually reveals that she stole an idol's hairclip to make her little sister smile, after which she apologized and returned it. The class sympathizes with her, causing a shift in support.

As Sakayanagi attempts to provoke discord, the teachers and student body president Nagumo intervene, prohibiting the spread of malicious rumors. Sakayanagi, realizing that it was Ayanokoji who set this up, challenges him with her expulsion on the line through the upcoming exams. Later, Ayanokoji pays Kushida Kikyou for the information she’d provided and reveals his plan to get her expelled based on the extent and quality of her knowledge.

As fans eagerly await the release of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6, the last scenes of Episode 5 have set the stage for the unraveling of Kushida Kikyou’s façade, and the possible expulsion of Sakayanagi Arisu.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and prepare for an exhilarating episode in this thrilling anime series.