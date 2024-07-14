Demon Slayer: 10 Anime Protagonists Who Could Easily Defeat Muzan

Muzan Kibutsuji, a formidable demon lord in Demon Slayer, boasts impressive speed, strength, and regeneration powers. He poses a significant threat to any Demon Slayer who dares to face him in battle. However, here's a list of potential opponents could potentially challenge Muzan's abilities.

1. Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku's fighting style is unique compared to Muzan, who is powerful for humans like Demon Slayers. Goku's fights involve species from different planets aiming to take over the entire universe. If they got into a fight, it wouldn't be worth watching as Muzan couldn't touch Goku, and even if he allowed him to attack, it wouldn't feel like a mosquito bite. Even in his basic form, Goku's single hit is enough for Muzan to become history.

2. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama, a formidable character, defies logic and is unmatched by even Goku. Muzan, a demon, might attempt to use his powers on Saitama, but he would only watch with a dumb expression. When Saitama realizes it's time for the supermarket to close, he flicks a finger on his face, revealing that Muzan can die without exposure to sunlight. An immensely powerful attack would suffice, and Muzan would die. However, it's uncertain if Saitama will make it to the supermarket on time.

3. Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Demon Slayer)

The hypothetical battle between Yoriichi Tsugikuni and Muzan Kibutsuji actually took place, with Yoriichi winning due to his mastery of the Sun Breathing technique and speed. In the end, it wasn't even a close match. Yoriichi sliced through Muzan's demon flesh like it was butter, leaving the demon king in thousands of pieces. And the effect of the battle was so traumatizing for Muzan that, to this date, he is scared to face Yoriichi again. That's the main reason why he wants to obliterate Demon Slayer Corps, so no Yoriichi is ever born again.

Advertisement

4. Tatsumaki (One-Punch Man)

Tatsumaki, an S-class hero from the One Punch Man universe, is a powerful esper with telekinesis powers that allow her to lift Z-City without endangering herself. Her psychokinetic output and psychic barriers make her nearly impossible for Muzan to penetrate, making her the highest rank of all superheroes in the universe.

5. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo, a powerful anime character, is known for his armor and battle experience, making him an almost invincible spear. In a fight against Demon Slayer's Muzan, Gojo can easily defeat him by abusing his powers. After trapping Muzan in Unlimited Void, Gojo can use his infinite Cursed Energy to keep him trapped within the Domain until sunrise, then deactivate the Domain Expansion to watch Muzan burn to a crisp.

6. Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Chainsaw Man's Denji, a Hybrid, can defeat Muzan easily due to his ability to drink Devil's blood with minimal effect. Muzan's Demon blood also has minimal effect, allowing Denji to keep up with Muzan's endurance. However, the ultimate path to victory lies in Denji's erasure powers. By continuously eating pieces and chunks of Muzan, Denji can completely erase the Demon Slayer villain from existence. Although not as easily achieved as others, this provides a relatively simple and easy way for Denji to defeat Muzan.

Advertisement

7. Light Yagami (Death Note)

Death Note's Light Yagami, a normal human with no super strength or skills, is a significant character in the story. However, Light has the Death Note on his side, meaning all he’d need is to discover the full name of Demon Slayer’s final boss and 10 seconds to write it down and a cause of death.

From here, he’d simply need to find a way to survive for 40 seconds, and if capable of doing so, he’d have defeated Muzan by doing little more than raising a hand and running away. While Muzan is a force to be reckoned with in his own series, it’s unfortunately clear that his powers don’t quite match up to the rest of the anime’s peaks.

8. Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard, the King of Vampires, has numerous powerful abilities that make it easy to defeat Demon Slayer's Muzan. His level Zero of the Hellsing Control Art Restriction System demonstrates his invincibility. Alucard's hemokinesis and hematophagy are two key powers that can be used to defeat Muzan. He can drain Muzan's body of its blood, the life source of his demonic powers, after ripping him apart. He can also consume Muzan's raw blood, preventing it from returning, and defeating him. These abilities make Alucard an undeterrent enemy.

Advertisement

9. Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith, a member of the God Hand, is a key character in Berserk, utilizing godly powers and strength to defeat Emperor Ganishka. His role in Ganishka's death is notable, as he uses his eldritch-horror-like form to defeat him. Griffith's abilities to defeat a literal god is challenging, but he manages to do so without breaking a sweat, as he often does in Berserk after his ascendance. His role in the series showcases his strength and ability to defeat powerful entities.

10. Giorno Giovanna (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Giorno Giovanna can defeat Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji with the Golden Experience Requiem, which has a powerful Return To Zero ability that invalidates all attacks. However, a more effortless victory lies in the Death Loop. If Giorno can kill or near-death Muzan once, he can activate the ability, putting him into a new "reality" where he experiences infinite death. This allows him to quickly and easily deal with Muzan with minimal effort.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Is Makomo Related To Giyu Tomioka? Explored