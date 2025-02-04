Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Dr. Stone episode, Dr. X, saw the scouting team advance, confirming the presence of another revived scientist in America. A sudden aerial attack forced Senku to craft an acetylene gas grenade, which Kirisame threw to disable the plane’s engines.

The plane crashed but the pilot escaped. Investigating the wreck, Senku and Ryusui decided to seize the vehicle, discovering corn remnants that hint at a nearby airstrip. Gen, Chrome, and Kohaku tracked the enemy, but Gen proceeded alone and encountered Stanley Snider. Taken to Dr. Xeno, Gen deceived him by claiming Taiju is their leader.

Following Gen’s infiltration of the enemy base and meeting with Dr. Xeno, Xeno will contact Senku’s group via radio in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 5. He will demand to speak with Taiju based on Gen’s false claim. This will initiate a tense negotiation between the two sides.

Meanwhile, realizing the imminent confrontation with Xeno’s forces, Senku and his allies focus on upgrading the Perseus. As preparations begin, the Kingdom of Science must strengthen their defenses and develop new strategies to counter the technological advantage of their American adversaries.

Titled ‘Doctor Vs. Doctor,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 5 will debut on Japanese TV networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, February 6, 2025. For most global regions, this translates to a February 6 release, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 5 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll. The series will be streamed with multiple dubs, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. In addition to Crunchyroll, Netflix will also be streaming the series.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.