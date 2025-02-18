Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Science Is Elegant,’ Stanley sends Luna to infiltrate the Kingdom of Science and locate Taiju for assassination. Ryusui suspects her motives, while Senku plans to extract information from her. Before Luna can signal Stanley, Senku interrupts, charming her for intel.

Ryusui requests a treat, leading Senku and Francois to recreate ice cream, which delights Luna. During this, Senku realizes Dr. Xeno is a former NASA scientist and his childhood mentor, the one who first encouraged his passion for rocket science.

Senku will confirm that Xeno was his scientific mentor in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 7. As a child, Senku had sent inquiries to global research institutions, receiving responses from NASA’s Dr. Xeno. Their shared love for science fostered an exchange that inspired young Senku.

However, years later, Xeno’s perspective shifted, leading him to embrace science as a means of domination. This ideological divergence was the prelude to their current conflict, with Senku now forced to confront his former mentor as an adversary.

Titled ‘The Two Scientists,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 7 will premiere on Japanese networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Viewers in most regions can expect the episode to air on the same day, though some may see it the following day. Release times will vary by region and time zone.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 7 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll, which will offer it with multiple dubs, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Netflix will also stream the series in select regions.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.