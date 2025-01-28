Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Revenge Match,’ Ursula upgraded Ein’s Spirit Eye to the Spirit God Eye using Yuri’s core, enabling Yuri to manifest through it. She gifted him a Spirit Katana, inter-dimensional storage, and a Philosopher’s Stone for mental linkage as well.

After defeating a dungeon boss, Ursula enhanced his God Eye further using the Labyrinth Heart. In the city, Ein exposed Zoid and Jolene’s betrayal. He later saved Jasper and Princess Claudia from monsters. Jasper later revealed clues about the World Trees, beginning Ein’s next journey.

Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 4 will see Ein, Yuri, and Ursula begin their search for Yuri’s sister World Trees, heading to a hidden dungeon Jasper mentioned. However, the dungeon will be laden with traps set by a mysterious individual.

Meanwhile, Zoid, shamed by Ein’s return and his own betrayal being revealed, will venture into the same dungeon’s perilous sections alone in desperation to reclaim his reputation. The episode will likely feature Zoid navigating said traps, and possibly encountering Ein and his allies.

Titled ‘Searching For The Sisters,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 4 will air on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can tune in via Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and TV Hokkaido. The episode will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Hulu.

International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 4 on Crunchyroll with a paid subscription. Additionally, the episode will be available in Southeast Asia on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.