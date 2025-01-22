Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class saw Ein encounter Yuri, the spirit of the Yggdrasil tree, and her guardian Ursula, who revealed that Yuri healed him due to his gratitude. Yuri granted Ein the Spirit’s Eye, which enhanced his appraisal abilities and enabled time-slowing analysis of enemies.

Ursula then decided to train Ein, during which he learns new spells and the ability to copy abilities. Facing monsters in the dungeon, Ein overcame the Death Bear that previously killed him, showing off his growth and determination to escape the dungeon.

With the Spirit’s Eye and Ursula’s training, Ein will gain the strength to defeat S-class monsters in Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 3. Yuri, desiring to accompany Ein to the surface, will convince Ursula to further enhance him.

This will be done by upgrading his Spirit’s Eye to a Divine Spirit Eye and embedding the Philosopher’s Stone in his other eye. These improvements will allow Yuri to travel with Ein and link Ursula’s consciousness to him. As they prepare to leave, Ein will questions Yuri about a critical matter.

Titled ‘Revenge Match,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 3 will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X and TV Hokkaido. The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Hulu, among others.

International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll, though a paid subscription is required to stream it. Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 3 will also be available to those in Southeast Asia on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

