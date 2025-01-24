Gachiakuta Chapter 125: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Gachiakuta began where the last one left off as Follo clutched his hammer despite his severe injury. Thinking about his past, he recalled his childhood with two friends, a girl and an optimistic boy.

The boy’s fearless attitude and aspiration to become a Cleaner inspired Follo, who admired his courage. Later, as a teen, Follo reunites with the girl and learns of her feelings for the boy. They hear about a Trash Beast attack, and Follo rushes to find the boy.

Gachiakuta Chapter 125 will likely reveal the fate of Follo’s friend. Given the way the last chapter ended and Follo’s expression, it is very likely the boy perished fighting a Trash Beast. This would have lead to Follo’s current ownership of the hammer.

Flashbacks could detail the boy’s final moments and how they influenced Follo’s growth. Simultaneously, the chapter should return to the present and address Follo’s precarious state after his battle with the Trash Beast.

Gachiakuta Chapter 125 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international readers can access it a day earlier, on January 28. There are no breaks planned, so readers can anticipate its timely arrival.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 125 on Kodansha’s K Manga service, available exclusively to users in the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Accessing the latest chapters requires purchasing points, which can be done through the official website or the dedicated app.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.