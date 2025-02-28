Gachiakuta Chapter 129: Rudo Makes A New Friend; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, ‘Follow Reprise,’ focused on the aftermath of Follo’s awakening. He suffered from severe blood loss and injuries but remained conscious. Rudo and Follo’s bond was acknowledged, with discussions on Rudo’s role in Follo’s transformation.

It was confirmed that Rudo did not use his powers on Follo, as doing so would have disintegrated him. The possibility arose that Rudo simply triggered Follo’s awakening, acting as a catalyst. After receiving medical attention, Follo asked Eishia to keep his scars, then requested to be Rudo’s friend.

Gachiakuta Chapter 129 will likely explore the implications of Follo becoming a Giver, particularly regarding his combat abilities. Rudo’s influence in the awakening process may also be further examined, given his limited understanding of his own Vital Instrument.

Additionally, Arkha’s reaction to Follo using his powers while still wearing his Supporter gloves hints at potential revelations about the gloves themselves. The upcoming chapter may delve into this, perhaps revealing more about their true function or possible hidden properties.

Gachiakuta Chapter 129 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can access it a day earlier, on March 4, with release times adjusted to their respective time zones.

Fans can visit Kodansha’s K manga platform to read Gachiakuta Chapter 129. Currently, the service is available in select countries including the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. It can be accessed via the mobile app or website, and chapters are available through points, without needing a subscription.

