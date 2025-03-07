Gachiakuta Chapter 130: Follo Joins The Cleaners; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled Joining the Team, saw Rudo and Follo officially become friends. Tamsy, though content with recent events, decided to delay his plans for Rudo, believing his downfall will be more painful the higher he rises.

Enjin mocked Rudo and Follo’s earlier fight, but Gris congratulated Follo on becoming a Giver. Initially declining, Follo changed his mind after August presented him with a cleaner's uniform. As celebrations continued, Amo appeared with a new look, revealing her decision to join the Cleaners.

Gachiakuta Chapter 130 will likely focus on Follo and Amo’s integration into the Cleaners. With their recent mission completed, Rudo may receive a new assignment, possibly introducing fresh challenges.

Given Amo’s sudden decision to join, there may be insights into her motivations, as well as more interactions between her, Rudo, and the rest of the Cleaners. The chapter could also establish a transition into a new mini-arc, exploring the team’s next steps and potential threats.

Gachiakuta Chapter 130 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers will have early access on Tuesday, March 11, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Gachiakuta Chapter 130 can be read through Kodansha’s K Manga service, available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. To read the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

