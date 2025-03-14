Gachiakuta Chapter 131: Doll Festival Arc To Begin; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘Preparation,’ began with Rudo reacting to Amo’s unexpected recruitment as a ‘Healer of Hearts.’ Enjin questioned how she was accepted, and Amo explained that Corvus placed her on the frontlines to refine her abilities.

Semiu supported this decision, believing it’s necessary given the Raiders' plans. Rudo, seeing his friends find purpose, decided to investigate the Doll Festival for Watchman series clues. Meanwhile, Tamsy plotted in Corvus’ room, and Zanka, encouraged by Dear and Bro, considered attending the festival.

The chapter ended with Hyo fixating on the event. Gachiakuta Chapter 131 will likely initiate the Doll Festival arc, featuring Rudo preparing for the event while interacting with Amo and Follo. Zanka and Hyo, who seem sigsnificant to this arc, may begin making their moves.

Tamsy's intentions still remain uncertain, though his presence within Corvus’ room suggests he is preparing something for the festival. With multiple characters heading toward the event for their own reasons, the upcoming chapter may depict the catalysts that bring about future confrontations.

Gachiakuta Chapter 131 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on March 18, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 131 via Kodansha’s K Manga service, available to users in select countries, such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and India. To access the latest chapters, readers will need to purchase points, which can be done through the official website or the K Manga app.

