Goku Vs. Saitama: Can One Punch Man Triumph Over The Dragon Ball Series Protagonist? EXPLAINED

Goku, the Saiyan warrior from the Dragon Ball series, is celebrated for his intense training, numerous transformations, and mastery of energy techniques. In contrast, Saitama from One Punch Man is known for his effortless strength, delivering decisive blows with minimal effort.

Due to their renowned strength across the animeverse, the Goku vs. Saitama question has long since fueled heated arguments among fans. Here’s what we think would happen if the two goofballs ever fought.

To begin with, Goku’s combat style relies heavily on continuous improvement. His various forms—from Super Saiyan to Ultra Instinct—allow him to tap into extraordinary power levels. With techniques such as the Kamehameha and Spirit Bomb, Goku has repeatedly overcome foes from different realms.

His journey is defined by pushing his limits and drawing strength from relentless battles. However, these methods also require him to evolve through struggle and sustained effort.

Saitama, on the other hand, embodies a concept that challenges traditional shonen tropes. His strength is so overwhelming that even attacks of immense scale are brushed aside. A recent feat from One-Punch Man Chapter 209 further solidified his strength.

It saw Saitama halting a high-dimensional, ground-splitting attack with just two fingers—a display that rivals some of Goku’s most impressive counters. Unlike Goku, Saitama does not rely on transformations or prolonged training sessions. His power is intrinsic and absolute, designed to render any threat null with a single strike.

When comparing the two, Goku’s experience and adaptability certainly stand out. Yet, Saitama’s inherent ability to end conflicts instantly overshadows the need for tactical combat or power-ups. His character is built on the premise of unbeatable strength—a satirical twist that defies conventional power scaling.

Even if Goku were to unleash his full arsenal of techniques and support tools, Saitama’s effortless might and parody nature would secure his victory. While Goku may be able to briefly overpower Saitama, the latter’s ability to grow stronger during life-or-death battles ultimately ensures his success.

Goku’s achievements are impressive, there is no denying this. However, in a head-to-head encounter, between Saitama’s ability to neutralize even the most devastating attacks with minimal effort and power that grows without limit, it is clear he would triumph.

