I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 5 will see Clover explore Qualto, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The last episode, ‘Shadow Stalker,’ saw Yuke inform Clover that they have been requested by Earthys, a workshop in Qualto, to test new adventurer gear while completing a dungeon for promotion. Upon arriving, the girls received their equipment before entering the Aion Ruins Dungeon.
On the second floor, they defeated a group of orcs, with Silk needing a reminder to stay composed. They acquired a Magic Bag and a Memorandum of Revelation scroll. Facing a Shadow Stalker on the fourth floor, they worked together to win. With their quest complete, they decide to explore Qualto.
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 5 will focus on Clover spending their free time exploring, possibly interacting with the local workshop and its residents. Their growing reputation may attract more attention, further establishing their presence.
While Episode 4 introduced elements that could lead to future dangers, such as the dungeon’s conditions, these will take time to develop. The Thundering Pikes and a potential dungeon overflow will likely resurface in later episodes, presenting challenges that may disrupt Clover’s progress.
Titled ‘Mission,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 5 will be released at 12:55 am JST on February 9, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will have 24 episodes, airing across two consecutive cours.
In Japan, I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 5 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks. Japanese viewers can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. For international audiences, it will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.