I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 10: Liam Makes A Beach; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Ex Blast, representing Palta’s king, proposed Liam marry Princess Flora in the last I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin episode. When a magical explosion nearly killed Flora, Liam saved her, while Ex Blast vanished. Scarlet recognized Flora as the king’s illegitimate daughter and deduced she was a scapegoat to justify Palta’s invasion.

Liam removed a transformation curse placed on her and invited her to the Promised Land. Scarlet urged Liam to solidify his authority by issuing high-quality currency, elevating his kingdom’s wealth. Radon, revealing her true form, trained Liam in physical reinforcement.

I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 10 will see Liam further develop the Promised Land by creating oceans and beaches, enhancing its appeal and resources. The episode will take a lighter, slice-of-life tone, focusing on Liam and his companions enjoying the new beach.

With his nation growing rapidly, this moment of leisure will provide a contrast to ongoing political tensions. The development of the coastal area may also attract new inhabitants and trade opportunities, setting up future advancements and potential interactions with outside powers.

I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 10 will be released on March 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, marking the start of the final arc for the 12-episode Winter 2025 series. A second season has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

In Japan, the episode will air on channels like TV Tokyo and ATX. It will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Internationally, I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 10 will be accessible on Crunchyroll a few hours after its Japanese release.

For more updates from the I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin, So I Might As Well Try Mastering Magic anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.