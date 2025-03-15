I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 12: Liam To Become King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin, titled ‘Liam Tries Building a Magic City,’ saw Liam notice merchants from all three kingdoms frequently visiting for trade, while Jamil’s agents monitored him.

To maintain his alibi while Amelia delivered water, he paved roads in the Promised Land and extended them to other kingdoms. While refining his magic, Liam discovered land-affected magical abilities and detected spies from all three kingdoms. To deter invasions, he gave 10,000 fighters with High Mithril armor and stores magic beneath the roads, enabling spellcasting city-wide.

His palace was completed, with elves assigned as personal maids. I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 12 will see Liam cement his nation’s position among other kingdoms, as his magical advancements have made the Promised Land a formidable power.

Given the title, Liam will likely become king and draw greater attention from other rulers seeking alliances or control. Additionally, with nearly the entire city making use of magic, unexpected consequences of his enchantments may arise.

Titled ‘The Kingdom of Liam Radon,’ I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 12 is scheduled for release on March 18, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other channels. It will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Internationally, I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 12 will be accessible on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese release.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin, So I Might As Well Try Mastering Magic anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.