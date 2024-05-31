The popular manga One-Punch Man started to come out back in 2009 as Webtoon, which was written and illustrated by ONE. In 2012, thanks to its massive popularity, the story was then republished as a digital manga illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

The popularity of One-Punch Man grew even more with the arrival of its first anime adaptation. The second season was also quite popular, and a third season is on the way though we do not yet know when it’s coming. The Onee-Punch Man manga recently took a break but is now back once again.

The newest chapter of the One-Punch Man manga is finally back

If you are a One-Punch Man fan then you would know that the manga is a bit confusing as several recent chapters are being redrawn and republished once again with slight changes in the story. Back on May 15th, Yusuke Murata announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that the manga would be going on a break due to the Golden Week in Japan and be back once again on May 29th or May 30th depending on the time zones.

Well, the newest redrawn chapter of the manga is finally back. Unfortunately, only the Japanese version of the manga is available right now and you can read it on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website. This chapter is the redrawn chapter 200 of the manga, but it’s listed on the website as chapter 245.

What is One-Punch Man chapter 245 about?

The most recent redrawn chapter of the One-Punch Man manga finally caught up with what is known as chapter 200 of the manga. The character of Speed-’o-Sonic gets better treatment in the redrawn versions and the story has become quite interesting as well.

Chapter 245 of the manga centered around Flashy Flash being attacked by Empty Void who has become an enigmatic and extremely powerful being. At the end of the chapter, we see Flashy Flash waking up waking up in another world as a child and meets another boy who seems to be Void. Speed-’o-Sonic also appears in this chapter. Hopefully, we will be getting more news about the English translation of the manga soon.

