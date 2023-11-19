Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Domain Expansion? EXPLAINED

In the mystical world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where cursed energy and sorcery reign supreme, one of the most formidable and captivating techniques is Domain Expansion. This advanced barrier technique stands as the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery, allowing sorcerers to manifest their innate domains within a physical space created by a barrier. Well, if you still struggle to figure out what the true meaning of Domain Expansion is, here is an explanation of how the technique works in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What is Domain Expansion?

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Domain Expansion stands out as an advanced barrier technique and the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. It involves manifesting one's innate domain within a physical space created by a barrier, using cursed energy. This technique enhances the user's cursed abilities and guarantees the success of any activated cursed techniques within the domain.

Construction and Activation: To execute Domain Expansion, a specific hand sign or unique signal is required, signaling the initiation of the user's respective domain. The expansion creates a separate space enclosed by a barrier, visible from the outside as a black sphere. This enclosed space becomes the stage for the user to unleash the full potential of their cursed techniques.

Gojo's Domain Expansion Explained

Unlimited Void: Satoru Gojo, a prominent character in Jujutsu Kaisen, possesses one of the most potent Domain Expansions known as "Unlimited Void." This exceptional technique immerses both the user and the target inside the Limitless itself—a vast void filled with overwhelming information. The sheer volume of information incapacitates the target, rendering them immobile and defenseless.

Unparalleled Power: "Unlimited Void" stands as one of the most abstract and powerful domains in the series. The transcendental nature of this expansion showcases Gojo's omnipotence, making it challenging for adversaries to contend with the sheer force and complexity of the domain. Notably, Gojo is one of the few individuals capable of using Domain Expansion multiple times in a day, highlighting the rarity and mastery required for such a feat.

Other Examples of Domain Expansions

Chimera Shadow Garden (Megumi Fushiguro)

Megumi Fushiguro's Domain Expansion, "Chimera Shadow Garden," may be incomplete, but it is a testament to its versatility. The domain fills the area with an all-encompassing black liquid symbolizing shadows. Megumi and his shikigami can merge with these shadows, enabling a wide range of offensive and defensive maneuvers.

Malevolent Shrine (Sukuna)

Sukuna, a powerful Cursed Spirit, possesses the "Malevolent Shrine" Domain Expansion. This enigmatic domain takes the form of a demonically adorned Buddhist shrine surrounded by dark, watery terrain. What sets it apart is the ability to bypass the creation of a traditional barrier, allowing Sukuna to manifest it in reality while ensuring a sure-hit effect on opponents.

Advertisement

Idle Death Gamble (Kinji Hakari)

Kinji Hakari's "Idle Death Gamble" stands out as the single strongest Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen. The technique involves Hakari gambling with his cursed energy, aiming to hit a jackpot within a time limit. Upon hitting the jackpot, Hakari gains infinite cursed energy for a specific duration, making him virtually unkillable and the strongest character in the series during that time.

Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen represents a captivating and complex facet of the series' power system. From Gojo's abstract and overpowering "Unlimited Void" to the unique characteristics of other users' domains, this technique plays a pivotal role in shaping intense battles and showcasing the creativity of characters within the world of jujutsu sorcery.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Sukuna's plan lead to Gojo's heartbreaking death? EXPLAINED