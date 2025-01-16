Komi Can’t Communicate Manga Ending: Chapter 497 To Be The Final; Everything We Know So Far

Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate manga is set to conclude in two chapters, as confirmed by Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series entered its final arc in July 2024, and its upcoming ninth issue, releasing on January 29, 2025, will mark its conclusion, provided there are no publication breaks.

Following a one-shot debut in 2015, the manga began serialization in May 2016. Over the past decade, the series has spanned 495 chapters, 36 compiled volumes, and a number of character-focused arcs. The upcoming 37th volume is scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.

Komi Can’t Communicate follows reserved high schooler Tadano and socially anxious Komi as they strive towards completing the latter’s quest to make 100 friends. The story itself has explored themes of personal growth and social interaction, steadily building toward its conclusion by resolving character arcs and spotlighting its protagonists.

The manga has also inspired a successful anime adaptation animated by OLM Team Kojima, the first season of which premiered in October 2021 and streamed internationally on Netflix. The second season followed soon after, in April 2022.

Komi Can’t Communicate is available on Netflix in multiple languages, with both dubbed and subtitled versions, and streams in over 190 countries. Despite its popularity, no third season has been announced, though a live-action adaptation of the series aired in September 2021 on NHK.

Komi fans have seen substantial character growth and more in recent chapters, with the final arc truly emphasizing Komi and Tadano’s journey. As the high schoolers near graduation, fans will also be bidding farewell to Itan Private High School in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 497.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Komi Can’t Communicate manga.