Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Komi having found a place to live in the last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate, fans cannot wait to find out what she, Tadano and the rest of their friends will do next in the upcoming chapter. Don’t miss it as it releases to find out more.

Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot of Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493, and other details.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493: Release date and where to read

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493 is slated for release on December 25, 2024. In case of any delays, fans can expect it by January 7, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda’s X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

The chapter can be found digitally after the release via Viz Media’s website. For a physical copy of Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493, fans can read it in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Combined Issue 4-5.

Expected plot in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493 may focus on Yamai Ren’s ‘final ambition,’ providing fans with an understanding of her long-standing obsession with Komi. The chapter may see Yamai attempt some over-the-top declarations or dramatic acts in order to leave a lasting impression on Komi.

Advertisement

This may lead to more awkward yet humorous situations, as Yamai’s exaggerated behavior is depicted. Additionally, her interactions with Komi and others may reveal more about how much she has grown as a character in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 493.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 492 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 492 is titled ‘Finding a Place to Live.’ Komi Shouko begins searching for accommodations for university, excited yet apprehensive about living alone. During her search, Kawai Rami visits unannounced and joins her in meeting a real estate agent, Fudo Umi.

After rejecting several properties, Rami offers Shouko a rent-free shared apartment originally designed for her and Tadano. Komi refuses but later reconsiders under the condition of paying rent. Rami enthusiastically agrees in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 492, taking the initiative to finalize the lease, despite Komi’s surprise.

For more updates from the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.