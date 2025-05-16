Lazarus Episode 7: Eleina Discovers Hersch’s Secret; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth,’ Doug finds a magazine revealing Skinner once visited a cult that worships an AI named Naga. Eleina, raised in the same commune, returns with Leland undercover to infiltrate it. They reunite with Eleina’s mother, Carla, her friend Hanna, and cult leader Billy.

Naga, built on Skinner’s brain scan, is revealed to be stolen by Billy. After Eleina and Leland are caught, Hanna signals the Lazarus team and the FBI, leading to their rescue and the recovery of Naga’s memory bank.

Lazarus Episode 7 will see the Lazarus team decipher mysterious numbers hidden in Naga’s damaged memory. The sequence will turn out to be coordinates of four islands submerged by global warming, all previously purchased by Skinner.

Suspecting a deeper motive, the team will split up to investigate each location, encountering breathtaking natural sights like clear blue skies and pristine oceans. Meanwhile, Eleina, who stays behind at their base, will accidentally uncover a hidden secret about Hersch, which may alter their understanding of the team's true mission.

As per the official website, Lazarus Episode 7 will be titled ‘Almost Blue,’ and is set to premiere on May 19, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite global time zone differences, viewers in most regions will be able to watch it on the same date.

In Japan, Lazarus Episode 7 will air on networks such as Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu. Animax will begin broadcasting the episode later in May at 10:00 pm JST. Internationally, the episode will be available via Toonami and Adult Swim.

