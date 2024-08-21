Masakazu Ooi’s Oku-San Manga Set To End in September? All We Know So Far

Popular mangaka Masakazu Ooi announced recently that her manga Oku-san will finally end its run in September after a 15-year-long journey. Although it was announced previously in July, that the manga would conclude in two chapters, this confirmation seems to have solidified it.

Shonengahosha’s magazine Young King Ours GH, where the seinen manga gets published, made the announcement through their official X (formerly Twitter) account last Friday. Although it has been running for 15 years, now that the September 17 release date of the November issue is looming closer, fans seem to be getting emotional.

Ooi’s Oku-san journey started with Shonengahosha's Monthly Young King magazine back in 2009, and it continued even after the magazine's name changed to the current Young King Ours GH. The 21st volume of the manga was published by Shonengahosha last year in November.

Based around the life of Kyoko Okita, or Oku-san as she is most popularly called, Ooi’s manga portrays her life as she shifts into the Clover Apartment complex with her husband. It becomes an enjoyable read where one can immerse themselves in their daily lives as well as the lives of the other residents of the apartment complex. Entertaining, comfortable, and easy to read, it is no wonder that the manga has gained such popularity over the years.

Interestingly, Masakzu Ooi and Inumaru also announced recently that another of their highly popular manga will see its conclusion soon. Isekai Affair II: Guided Wives and Clumsy Otherworld Heroes, which is a spin-off of their manga Isekai Affair: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband, will allegedly be finishing its journey in December with the 9th volume. The authors started publishing both manga on the Sunday Webry website of Shogakukan in November of 2021 and December of 2020, respectively.

It seems like this is a year where many legendary manga are finally bidding farewell to their fans. From My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen , to Black Clover, it feels like the end of an era for manga fans. Although the anime adaptations of some of these will keep running for several years, the news has surely made many fans sentimental.

