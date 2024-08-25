Masakuni Igarashi's Mattaku Saikin No Tantei Tokitara Manga Set To Get Anime Adaptation? REPORT

Masakuni Igarashi’s famous manga Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara is all set to get an anime adaptation. What is even more exciting is that the release date is actually closer than fans would expect. Making its name marked in the list of all the exciting anime supposed to be released next year, i.e., 2025, Igarashi’s seinen manga will be directed by Rion Kujo. Although many details are yet to be revealed, Kadokawa’s announcement came with a teaser and the list of main cast causing the fans to go on a frenzy.

The protagonist Keiichiro Nagumo will be voiced by Junichi Suwabe, while his assistant Mashiro’s character will be voiced by Kana Hanazawa. The story revolves around Nagumo, who was once a popular high school detective known for his ability to get to the root of the cases swiftly.

However, with changing times, and him not being able to keep up with modern life and technologies, his business almost shut down. That is, until, through a twist of fate, he comes across a young high school student called Mashiro, who happens to be an aspiring detective herself, and asks to be his apprentice.

Thus starts the journey of Keiichiro Nagumo, and Mashiro bringing their business back to life while getting swept up in mysterious cases, and the challenges of modern life alike. It is hilarious and entertaining, and for fans who are trying to find something that provides the thrill of solving cases but is still quite light-hearted in nature , Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara might be a perfect fit. Masakuni Igarashi started serializing his manga back in 2016 in Kadokawa’s magazine called Dengeki Maoh.

The first book volume compiling the chapters, though, was published in July of 2016. Impressively, the 15th volume is supposed to come out on the 27th of August. As a result, fans of the manga series are rejoicing with double happiness with the teaser of the anime adaptation and the latest volume being released so close to each other.

Creator Masakuni Igarashi also released a new visual to commemorate the announcement of the anime.

