Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 11: Mona To Ride The Ferris Wheel; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Theme Park With Him,’ Asahi tells Mona she kissed Medaka, but Tomo dismisses it as insignificant. Despite this, Mona remains unsettled. To help, Tomo arranges a class outing to a theme park. Mona, exhausted from overthinking, struggles to focus.

At the park, Asahi sits beside Medaka on a roller coaster, but Tomo ensures Mona gets a turn as well. When Medaka asks if she likes someone, Mona falls silent. Later, she pretends they are dating to get limited-edition sweets, leading to an awkward moment where she moves to kiss him.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 11 will see Mona feel pressured as Asahi continues making bold moves at the theme park. A series of mishaps will cause Mona to get separated from the group. Lost and unsure what to do, she will eventually be found by Medaka.

However, being alone with him will make her nervous, and she will struggle to hold a conversation. To break the awkward atmosphere, Medaka will suggest they ride the Ferris wheel together. From the preview, it’s implied that Medaka and Mona will get much closer.

Titled ‘Alone With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 12 am JST across various TV networks in Japan. International fans can access the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on Monday, March 17, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and others, with repeat broadcasts on AT-X. Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 11 will also stream on platforms like U-NEXT and Crunchyroll for global viewers.

