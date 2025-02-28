Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 9 Introduces Mona’s Childhood Friend; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Halloween With Him,’ Mona arrives at the party dressed as a witch, the costume Medaka actually liked. Tsubomi changes from a fairy to a ghost. Mistaking Medaka for Tsubomi in an identical ghost costume, Mona unknowingly asks him to zip her dress.

He panics but tries to help, leading to an awkward situation. Later, Mona attempts to win a game to take a victory photo with Medaka, but he quits due to overstimulation. Their misunderstanding continues until they both apologize. Meanwhile, a new girl arrives in Tokyo.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms Episode 9 will see Asahi, with Minami's help, get the chance to have lunch alone with Medaka. She will decide to take a bold approach following the Halloween party.

Meanwhile, Mona's childhood friend, Tomo Namba, has arrived from Osaka. Tomo will confidently declare that Mona's feelings for Medaka are romantic, forcing Mona to confront her emotions. Tomo will likely continue to affect the dynamic between Mona and Medaka.

Titled ‘Best Friend With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 12 am JST on various Japanese TV networks. Due to time zone differences, international viewers will have access to the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 9 will air on multiple Japanese stations and be available for streaming on platforms like U-NEXT and Crunchyroll, with different release times depending on the platform.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.