Mono Episode 5: Kako Suggests Hunting For Yatsugatake Ham; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The fourth episode of Mono, titled ‘A Comfy Manga Artist Goes on a Winery Tour – Motovlog Part 13,’ saw Kako take Haruno to Kōshū in search of a wine she might enjoy, accompanied by the Cinephoto Club. Haruno offered to sample the wine, overindulged despite initial restraint, and ended up intoxicated.

After visiting hot springs, the entire group felt lightheaded. Kako drove everyone back and later discovered the recommended wine is widely available. In ‘Taking Pictures of Food and Getting Full Until We Explode,’ the club joined a stamp rally involving large meals but failed to win despite Satsuki and Sakurako's efforts.

Mono Episode 5 will see Haruno disappointed when the prosciutto she looked forward to eating is used in cooking. Encouraged by Kako Komada, the group will set out to purchase the well-known Yatsugatake ham.

On the way, they will explore various locations, including ruins and a summer ski resort. They will also stop in Kiyosato to eat curry while continuing to visit multiple ham shops. The episode will follow their journey through these sites and their interactions during the trip.

Titled ‘Prosciutto Yamanashi Story / Haunted Spot Possession Incident,’ Mono Episode 5 is set to air on May 11, 2025, at 1:30 am JST via TOKYO MX, with simultaneous broadcasts on Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, MBS, and BS11 every Sunday for viewers in Japan.

Mono Episode 5 will also be streamed at the same time on ABEMA and d Anime Store. For international fans, Crunchyroll will stream the episode shortly after. Those in Southeast Asia will be able to stream the episode on Aniplus Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

