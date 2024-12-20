One Piece Chapter 1134 Spoilers: The Owl Library Revealed As ‘Shanks’ Summoned To Elbaph; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers have been released recently, revealing that the upcoming chapter has 19 pages of revelations, emotional moments, and intriguing developments as the story continues within Elbaph’s borders.

With a number of Elbaph lore drops, new character introductions, and more exciting elements revealed, fans can get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter here, with the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers.

As per the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘The Owl Library’ and begins with Luffy formally thanking Saul for protecting Robin during the Ohara Incident. Luffy, adopting a Yakuza-style tone of speech, humorously introduces himself, leaving the crew and Saul amused.

Robin interrupts Luffy’s antics to clarify his identity, prompting Saul to express his happiness at seeing Robin surrounded by true friends. The Straw Hat crew, apart from Luffy, Zoro, and Jinbe, become emotional at their words, saying they would always protect Robin.

Lilith introduces herself as Vegapunk to Saul and unveils a sealed capsule containing a clone of Vegapunk Stella. She explains in the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers that this clone is a complete replica, unlike the Satellites.

She explains that this was secretly created to ensure the government would not notice Stella's prolonged absence. Lilith then announces her intention to build a new lab in Elbaph to revive Stella and help Bonney heal Kuma, news that excites Bonney.

The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers see the Straw Hat crew splitting up after this, with Robin, Saul, Lilith, Chopper, and Bonney heading to the Owl Library while others explore Elbaph’s ‘Walrus Academy.’

Upon reaching the library, Saul reveals how he and Hajrudin salvaged Ohara’s books and transported them to Elbaph. As Robin enters, the book she carries enlarges, depicting the library’s unique property: books grow in size to accommodate the giants.

The library is visually stunning in the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers, with massive bookcases interwoven with tree branches and a sleeping giant owl perched above. Saul proudly declares that the library houses every book preserved by Ohara’s scholars.

Robin, overwhelmed with emotion, recalls Professor Clover’s words from her childhood and sheds tears of joy. Meanwhile, Luffy and Usopp encounter giant children from Walrus Academy, who are more peaceful compared to traditional Elbaph warriors.

Ripley, a giant biology teacher, explains in the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers that King Harald’s vision of a peaceful Elbaph transformed its culture, though his assassination by his son left the kingdom without a ruler.

In the Underworld, Loki converses with Mosa, a character whom he has only ever communicated with through Den Den Mushi but has become close to. During their conversation, Mosa mentions a traumatic event, and Loki expresses his intention to avenge it.

This response makes Mosa realize that Loki is actually quite kind. The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers then conclude with a scene in Elbaph’s Western Village, where a black lightning bolt summons a magic circle in the castle’s throne room, resembling the summoning circles from Egghead.

Two cloaked figures appear: one resembling the “hooded Shanks’ previously seen in Chapter 907, and a second female figure with bandaged features and a concealed right eye. The editor’s note states that there are intruders.

The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers then state that while Weekly Shonen Jump is preparing for its holiday break, Chapter 1135 may arrive earlier than expected.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.