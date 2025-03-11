One Piece Chapter 1143: Battle At Walrus School To Rage On; Recap, Release Date, Where You Can Read And More

The last chapter of One Piece, titled ‘What I’m Afraid Of,’ saw a massive snake, Jörmungandr, attack Walrus School. Kiba and Saul fight back, which shocks the students. Meanwhile, children are mysteriously sleepwalking towards the beach, following Gunko’s arrow.

Kiba sounds the alarm as monstrous creatures appear—manifestations of the children’s fears from their drawings. In the Underworld, Loki, partially restrained, uses Ragnir to strike Treasure Tree Adam, triggering a fire. Overseeing everything, Killingham reveals the creatures will persist until the children reach the ships.

One Piece Chapter 1143 will focus on Elbaf’s fighters confronting the fearsome creatures born from the children’s minds. With giants from the Western Village alerted, they may arrive to assist. Meanwhile, Saul, Robin, and the teachers must protect the students.

Saint Sommers’ ability to bring fears to life will continue to prove highly dangerous. Elsewhere, Loki will remain a significant threat, likely demanding full freedom. If released, his true Devil Fruit power may finally be revealed, creating even greater challenges for Luffy, Zoro and the rest of his allies.

One Piece Chapter 1143 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. This means that most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, March 13, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1143 through official channels such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 17.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.