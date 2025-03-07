One Piece Chapter 1142 Spoilers Out: Giants’ Fears Come To Life As Army Surrounds Walrus School; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The Things I Fear,’ and will feature a cover story of Yamato defeating Who’s-Who with a single Raimei Hakke. He demands the return of kidnapped girls and a stolen sword.

At Walrus School, chaos erupts when a massive snake named Jörmungandr attacks the children. Just as it prepares to devour one of them, a giant warrior appears, wielding a massive hammer to strike the serpent. Soon after, Saul delivers a devastating Haki-infused punch from atop a branch, crushing the snake into the ground.

He apologizes for his late arrival and instructs Kiba, the school principal, to ensure the children’s safety in the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers. Kiba, a former Giant Warrior Pirate with a walrus-like face and a spiked hammer expresses gratitude.

The children, in awe of their teachers’ strength, are surprised to learn about Saul’s past in the Navy and Kiba’s warrior background. Robin and Chopper, hiding in Saul’s beard, emerge to question the unusual monster attack.

Advertisement

More strange incidents occur—injured teachers, children falling asleep, and others walking in a trance-like state. Saul questions where the missing students, including Ylva, are headed in the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers.

The children, seemingly unconscious yet walking, are following Gunko’s arrow toward the beach. As more monstrous shadows appear in the forest, Kiba orders an emergency evacuation, instructing his people to blow the horn and alert the entire country.

Meanwhile, in the Underworld, Loki stands armed with Ragnir, disregarding his injuries and the remaining Seastone shackle in the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers. He warns that Elbaph’s weakness—fire—could lead to its destruction, threatening to unleash chaos if not freed.

Advertisement

As Hajrudin and the Straw Hats react, Loki swings Ragnir against the Treasure Tree Adam, coinciding with a lightning strike, igniting a fire. Giants at the feast notice the flames as alarms sound. Back at Walrus School, Ange reveals that earlier, she asked the children to draw “the things they fear.”

Their fears have now materialized into terrifying creatures, including Fenrir, Draugr, Loki, and even Nika. In an astonishing double-page spread, the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers depict an army of gigantic monsters—each uniquely designed based on different children's drawings—surrounding the school.

The monstrous army includes a dragon, a helmeted bear, a massive bird, a thundercloud, a ghost, a skeletal warrior, and a fierce giant resembling Nika’s depiction in Harley’s book. From a distance, Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham observe the unfolding chaos.

Killingham notes that the time limit for their plan will last until the children reach the ships. Sommers cynically comments that “love is about hurting each other.” In the final panel of the One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers, Sommers asks Gunko if she fears anything.

Advertisement

Gunko responds with a single word: “Nika.” The One Piece Chapter 1142 spoilers end with this massive cliffhanger, and state that the manga will be going on break next week. The series is set to return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 17 on March 24, 2025.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.