One Piece Chapter 1141 Spoilers OUT: Loki Is Finally Set Free And Towers Over Luffy; DEETS

According to the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Older Woman,’ and consists of 17 pages. The cover story features Ulti in tears as she watches Who’s Who’s men beating up Page One.

The chapter begins with Nami and Road returning to the village on a Svalr, bringing the injured giant guards back. Nami complains about the lack of treasure in the castle, but Road tries to calm her down, worried the guards might overhear.

Meanwhile, Franky and Ripley continue their tour of ‘Treasure Tree Adam.’ Franky is amazed by the vastness of the tree in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers, and Ripley explains that giants have lived on its branches for generations, each branch holding historical significance.

Suddenly, Franky notices a huge cut branch, and Ripley reveals that it was once a village called ‘Haugen,’ which was destroyed by an unrelenting fire caused by a lightning strike. The branch had to be severed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Ripley notes that lightning and fire are Elbaph’s greatest weaknesses. Back in Western Village, Nami joins a drunk Usopp, who loudly asks Jorul about his preference in women in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers. Jorul proudly declares he prefers ‘older women.’

This prompts Usopp to slap his sword against Jorul’s head, much to the concern of the other giants. Meanwhile, Sanji notices Gerd is missing and starts looking for her. Elsewhere, Road brings the injured guards to Gerd for treatment, but she becomes suspicious of his story.

Advertisement

She beats him up while Sanji watches. In the Underworld, Luffy and Zoro finally reach Loki, who is in a near-death state. Luffy tries to unlock his chains but is weakened upon touching them, as they are made of Seastone in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers.

Zoro and Luffy argue, with Zoro insisting they must determine if Loki is trustworthy before releasing him. Zoro kicks his wound to test Loki, making him scream in pain and proving the injury is real. Zoro ultimately agrees to release most of the chains but leaves one cuff on Loki’s ankle as a precaution.

Luffy suggests getting Chopper in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers, but since the Owl Library is too far, they consider bringing a village doctor instead. Zoro warns that alerting the village could get them banished from Elbaph, but Luffy doesn’t care.

Luffy then realizes they need food for Loki's recovery and plans to hunt for fresh meat in the mountains. Zoro points to the defeated animals nearby, suggesting they use those instead. However, Luffy angrily refuses, calling them his friends.

Advertisement

Suddenly, Hajrudin and his crew, along with Sanji, come crashing down from the sky in a Svalr. They had rushed to stop Luffy but did not take the normal elevator, causing their ship to fall uncontrollably in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers.

In a double-page spread, Luffy inflates his body using 'Gomu Gomu no Fusen' to cushion the fall, preventing their deaths. However, the Svalr bounces off his body with great force, launching everyone (except Gerd and Sanji) back into the air.

After recovering, Hajrudin begs Luffy not to release Loki, calling him a cunning and ruthless villain who would kill a friend without hesitation. Zoro then tells Hajrudin that it is too late. In the final double-page spread, Loki rises, and is so large that Luffy now looks like an ant.

His face is shadowed, and he looks furious. The New Giant Warrior Pirates panic upon seeing him. As Loki grabs his weapon with a malevolent grin, Hajrudin desperately shouts at him to stay away from the ’Ragnir’ (‘Iron Thunder’). The One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers end stating there would be no break next week.

Advertisement

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.