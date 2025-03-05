One Piece Chapter 1142: Will Luffy Fight Loki? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Loki finally set free, One Piece Chapter 1142 will likely see the giant begin wreaking havoc on Elbaph as Luffy and Zoro try to stop him. Know the release date, recap and more here.
The last One Piece chapter, ‘An Older Woman,’ saw Nami complaining about the lack of treasure while Road worried about the guards overhearing. Franky learned from Ripley that Haugen Village was destroyed by an unextinguishable fire caused by lightning.
At the feast, Usopp joked with Jorul in a drunken state, while Sanji noticed Gerd’s absence. Road lied to Gerd about the guards’ injuries but was forced to reveal the truth. In the Underworld, Luffy and Zoro found Loki near death.
After freeing him despite Hajrudin’s warning, Loki stood up, gripping his weapon with a grin. One Piece Chapter 1142 will likely see Loki reveal his immense power despite his severe injuries and the remaining Seastone shackle on his leg.
A battle between Loki, Luffy, and Zoro is likely, but his weakened state may cause him to collapse mid-fight. Meanwhile, the Holy Knights will take action, possibly launching an attack on the Walrus School, given their intent to kidnap the children.
One Piece Chapter 1142 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. Most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, March 9, though the exact release time may vary due to individual time zone differences.
Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1142 through official channels such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 15.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.