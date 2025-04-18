One Piece Chapter 1146 Spoilers: Gunko’s Arrow-Based Abilities Get Revealed As Sommers Defeats Saul; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Within Stillness, There is Movement.’ The cover story shows Ulti expressing her gratitude to Yamato for saving her and Page One from Who’s Who.

The main plot resumes with Gunko’s confrontation against the Colon Pirates—Colon, Nami, Jinbe, Brook, and Usopp. Colon identifies Gunko as one of the ‘human intruders,’ but she counters that the Holy Knights are ‘Gods,’ drawing comparisons from Usopp to the Celestial Dragons and Enel.

When Nami demands to know why the children are being taken, Gunko reveals they are to be delivered to the Holy Land, Mary Geoise. Jinbe and Usopp speculate whether their attackers are Celestial Dragons in the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers, but Brook clarifies they are more likely Holy Knights.

Gunko launches her assault, initially targeting Usopp, who evades her. Nami retaliates, but Gunko deflects the attack with ‘Aloe’ (Arrow Edge), redirecting it into Brook. During this, Gunko discusses the secret truths of the world—how it was destined to simply end and how figures like Clover, Olivia, and Vegapunk uncovered this reality and tried to alert others.

Usopp manages to strike Gunko with an explosive Pop Green, devastating her body. Yet she astonishingly regenerates, re-forming her limbs entirely. Declaring the world is on the brink of an “immense war,” Gunko stresses the importance of who the Giants will side with in the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers.

She admits the children were meant to be hostages, then uses her arrow to kidnap Colon. As Jinbe and Brook attack, she redirects their assaults toward one another. Nami and Usopp are hit with follow-up arrow strikes as Gunko unleashes brutal kick and knee attacks.

A short scene also depicts Luffy and Loki, now fat from having eaten too much. Elsewhere, Killingham defeats Kiba and Ange at Walrus School and begins a broadcast. The One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers then depict a battered Saul whispering to Robin and Chopper—hidden in his hair—to stay hidden and rescue the children later.

The One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers end as Sommers mocks the idea of Giants having schools or libraries, stating that their true purpose as warriors was to be the Holy Land’s ‘mercenary soldiers.’ He blames Harold for these events.

