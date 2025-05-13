One Piece Chapter 1149: Gaban Cuts Off Sommers’ Arm; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last One Piece chapter, titled 'Ronja,' focused on Ronja being forced to the cliff's edge by Gunko as Sommers demanded Elbaph's submission within 30 seconds. Robin confronted Sommers, wounding him with Cien Fleur: Craspedia and briefly restraining him, only for him to recover.

She tricked him with a clone while attempting to stop Gunko, but failed to cut the arrows. As Ronja bravely accepted her fate, Jarul ordered the school burned. Sommers cornered Robin again. Scopper Gaban arrived and sliced Sommers' arm off, shocking him as it failed to regenerate.

One Piece Chapter 1149 will likely continue the confrontation between Gaban and the stunned Sommers, exploring their shared past and revealing how Gaban bypasses the Holy Knights' regeneration. Gaban's dialogue should clarify the source of their immortality and his unique advantage.

Meanwhile, one of the imprisoned Straw Hats, or Franky, may succeed in contacting Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and the New Giant Warrior Pirates. As they prepare to rejoin the battle, Loki will likely stop them and begin explaining the Holy Knights' involvement in King Harald's death.

One Piece Chapter 1149 is slated for release on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means it will be available during the day on May 25. Be aware that the release time may vary depending on time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1149 on official platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription for full access. Additionally, fans can get the chapter in print in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 26.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.