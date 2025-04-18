One Piece Episode 1126: Borsalino Vs. Luffy Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
One Piece Episode 1126 will see Luffy fight the Admiral, also known as Kizaru, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap of the previous episode, what to expect, and more details here.
In 'A Clash of Two Men's Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru,' Kizaru attacks Sentomaru, who initially holds his ground. Kizaru overwhelms him with speed and delivers a decisive blow, seizing his authority chip to command the Mark III Pacifistas.
While Vegapunk's team works to bypass York's password, Rob Lucci attempts to kill Vegapunk, only for Stussy to intervene. Zoro clashes with Lucci outside the lab, and Sanji restrains Kaku. Kizaru then infiltrates Punk Records. Luffy stops him, saying he is now stronger than before.
One Piece Episode 1126 will likely depict Kizaru clashing with Luffy. As Kizaru targets Vegapunk, the Punk Records, and the Mother Flame machine, Luffy will be forced to keep the admiral at bay. The battle will highlight the Straw Hat captain’s growth in Haki and Devil Fruit abilities.
Meanwhile, Zoro and Lucci’s intense battle outside the lab is expected to escalate, as both aim for a decisive victory. The episode will also reveal more about Kizaru’s current state of mind, as well as his relationship with Vegapunk.
Title 'Looming Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Depressing Mission,' One Piece Episode 1126 is scheduled to air on Japanese television networks on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. International viewers will catch the episode the same day, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.
Following its Japanese broadcast, global audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1126 on Crunchyroll or Netflix. While Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it remains uncertain whether they will continue with new episodes after this arc ends.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.