Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1: Koushi Uncovers President’s Secret; Release Date And More
A new romantic comedy series is here as Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1 debuts this Spring 2025, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, expected plot and more here.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! is a television anime based on Yuichi Hiiragi’s shonen romantic comedy and science fiction manga. The ecchi comedy series began serialization in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019 and has since accumulated a large fan base.
But first, what is Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! about?
The story of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! follows Koushi Shirota, a high school student who accidentally sees his beautiful classmate and student council president, Takane Takamine, changing.
He later witnesses her scoring 98% on a test, only to remove her underwear and retake it with a perfect score. Takamine reveals she can rewind time by sacrificing her underwear, forcing Shirota to become her “closet” and provide replacements while keeping their secret.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1 release date and where to watch
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1 will premiere on Japanese TV at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Most regions will see a local release on the same day, although some may experience an early airing on Tuesday, April 1.
The exact release time will depend on the specific region and time zone. The Spring 2025 anime, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, will be streamed weekly with English subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese broadcast. No alternate language dubs have been announced.
Expected plot of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1 introduces Koushi Shirota and his social standing, contrasting it with student council president Takane Takamine’s popularity. His accidental encounter with her undressing leads him to notice strange occurrences, including her seemingly reliving a test. Determined to uncover the truth, he visits the student council room, where Takamine explains her time-rewinding ability. As side characters are introduced, Shirota ultimately agrees to support her, beginning their unusual partnership.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
