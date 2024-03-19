Ranking Ash's Weakest Pokémon In The Anime

Ash's Pokémon, including Pikachu and Charizard, are often successful in battles, but some Pokémon struggle to perform due to personality conflicts, disadvantageous match-ups, or lack of performance under pressure. The determination of Ash's weakest Pokémon depends on their win rates, as performance in battle is crucial.

Ranking Ash's weakest Pokémon's

1. Pidgeotto

Pidgeotto has never won a battle. Often deployed as a scouting Pokémon, it provided light and Team Rocket balloons. It evolved into Pidgeot, but was released soon after. Despite reuniting with Ash in his final episode, Pidgeot never got a chance to fight again, making it Ash's weakest Pokémon.

2. Torkoal

Ash's Torkoal has a poor record with only 2 wins, 6 losses, and a draw. It is often defeated in a single blow, preventing it from performing in battle. Torkoal has seen more battles than it deserves, having been used in four matches across the Evergrande Conference, but ultimately being knocked out in each match. It has become a running gag, with Torkoal often crying over its repeated failures.

3. Snivy

Snivy, a starter Pokémon with a low win rate of 2 and 5 losses, has personality issues and abandoned its first trainer due to not meeting expectations. That attitude ended up being very ironic, considering Snivy's pathetic win rate. Worse still, one of Snivy's wins was due to the use of the move Attract, rendering the opponent unwilling to attack, but attempts to repeat that gimmick were met with instant failure. Snivy just wasn't cut out for battling, apparently.

4. Lapras

Ash's Lapras, a popular Pokémon in the games, has a poor record in battles. It battled twice and ended up losing both times. Despite its reputation as a Transport Pokémon, Lapras's purpose in the anime was not to fight, but to transport Ash, Misty, and Tracy from island to island in the Orange Islands. Its poor performance in battle and short ownership period make it disappointing for its potential.

5. Muk

Muk was only used in two battles, going 1-1 overall. Due to its stench, it was shipped off and kept in a Poké Ball. It won its first battle at the Indigo League, but lost its second against Gary in the Silver League. Muk was never used again, but would appear at Oak's lab when Ash visited. Its only battle with Team Rocket was against James, where it was put to sleep and rendered unable to battle.

6. Totodile

Totodile, a Pokémon with only one official victory against a Charizard, singlehandedly defeated Team Rocket in its initial appearance. However, it lost in subsequent attempts and didn't finish a fourth. Despite being endearing, Totodile's performance was so poor that it was knocked out by a single Tackle attack. Despite being fondly remembered by fans, Totodile couldn't win when it truly mattered.

7. Heracross

Heracross with a 2-3 record, suffers short attention span and losing battles due to sweet nectar lures. Despite a win against a Magmar, Heracross struggles against Tobias's Darkrai and the Mythical Pokémon. Its type disadvantage is evident in its losses, and it struggles to make up for its losses when used against Darkrai and Mythical Pokémon.

8. Squirtle

Squirtle, shockingly has only 4 wins, 4 losses, and a draw. In major battles, it just often didn't measure up, landing only one attack against Drake's Dragonite, for example, and losing at the battle frontier by crashing into a wall. Squirtle had a bit more going for it, though, as it was used in other non-combat situations, such as the gym challenges in the Orange Islands, where it fared well. Squirtle eventually returned to the Squirtle Squad and putting out fires, which is probably a more suitable job for it than battling anyway.

9. Torterra

Ash's Torterra, a starter Pokémon, has been a disappointment for fans, with a poor overall performance in battle. With 4 wins, 7 losses, and 2 draws, it's not what fans expect from a starter Pokémon. One major factor is the loss of speed as Torterra evolved, as Turtwig's battles required its maneuverability to gain an edge, which Torterra couldn't do anymore.

10. Oshawott

Oshawott has a poor record with 4 wins, 4 losses, and one draw. It is known for falling for Attract shenanigans and struggles with certain moves like Aqua Jet. Despite having a type advantage, Oshawott's wins are often hard-fought. Its Scalchop, a shell on its tummy, is a problem as it can become distracted when lost in battle, making it essential for certain moves like Razor Shell.

