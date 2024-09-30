Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Re:Zero Season 3 is set to adapt Arc 5, The Stars That Engrave History, from the original light novel series, and fans are more excited than ever for its release. The season is expected to occur some time after the events of Season 2, when the group becomes entrenched in the events occurring within the Watergate City of Pristella.

The season promises a fast-paced and dangerous journey as Subaru and his allies face new challenges in their fight to protect Pristella, so don’t miss it! Here’s everything you need to know about Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1, including the release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and more.

ALSO READ: Re:ZERO Season 3 Unveils New Visual Ahead Of October Premiere; See HERE

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1 release date and where to watch

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World will return with its third season this week, with Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1 set to release on October 2, 2024. This season will follow a split-cour format. The first half, titled Shugeki-hen, will include eight episodes, while the second half, Hangeki-hen, is expected to air in February 2025.

Fans can catch Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1 on Crunchyroll, the primary platform for international streaming. Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed streaming rights, it may become available later as previous seasons are on the platform in select regions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Re:ZERO Season 3 Unveils New Trailer And Announces October 2024 Release Window; Deets Inside

What to expect in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1?

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1 will be titled Theatrical Malice, as per the anime’s official website. A year has passed since the battle at the Sanctuary, and Subaru, along with the Emilia Camp, have their tranquil days come to an abrupt end with the arrival of a letter.

Delivered by Joshua and Mimi, who act as emissaries for Anastasia, the letter contains an invitation to the Watergate City of Pristella. It reveals that a merchant in Pristella possesses a magical crystal that Emilia has been searching for — a potential new vessel for Puck.

Subaru, Emilia, and their companions will journey to Pristella in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 1, only to be greeted by familiar faces and new dangers. The looming threat of the Witch Cult will also resurface, with its Sin Archbishops preparing for a major assault on the city.

ALSO READ: Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 1 Leaked: What Went Wrong? Explained

Re:Zero Season 2 recap

Advertisement

Re:Zero Season 2 saw Subaru return to Crusch’s manor after defeating the Witch Cult, only to discover that Rem has been forgotten by everyone except him. Her existence was consumed by the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, Lye Batenkaitos, and she falls into a coma.

Subaru tried to reverse this by dying and resetting, but failed. He and Emilia then travelled to Roswaal's manor and were redirected to the Sanctuary, a place locked by a magical barrier. There, Emilia had to undergo trials to lift the barrier, but struggled emotionally.

Subaru also faced his own demons during the trials and learned more about the Witches of Sin. Meanwhile, Roswaal manipulated events, aiming to make Subaru the hero in Re:Zero Season 2, while Elsa Granhiert threatened the mansion.

Subaru died and reset several times, uncovering the truths about the Sanctuary’s elder, Ryuzu, and her clones, who were part of an experiment by the Witch of Greed, Echidna. Throughout the season, Subaru navigated betrayals, the trials, and emotional challenges.

Advertisement

He encouraged Emilia through her insecurities, leading to breakthroughs for both of them. Re:Zero Season 2 concluded with Emilia completing the trial, defeating the Great Rabbit with Beatrice’s help, and Subaru solidifying his relationships, while Roswaal hinted at future plans involving the Witch of Greed.

For more updates from the Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World anime, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.