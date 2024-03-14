Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2: New Trailer OUT; Final Release Date & More

Toei Animation has announced that the second part of the CG anime remake of Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya manga, Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2, will premiere on April 1, 2024.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac or simply Knights of the Zodiac is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. It was serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1985 to 1990, with its chapters collected in 28 tankōbon volumes. The story follows five mystical warriors called the Saints who fight wearing sacred sets of armor named Cloths, the designs of which derive from the various constellations the characters have adopted as their destined guardian symbols. The Saints have sworn to defend the reincarnation of the Olympian goddess Athena in her battle against other gods who want to dominate Earth.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 is releasing soon

Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. Crunchyroll describes the story as,

"Time is running out! Only five hours remain before the god-killer arrow lodged in Athena's chest will kill the goddess. The powerful Grand Master is the only one who can save her life, but to even reach the Grand Master's chambers, Seiya and his fellow Bronze Knights must ascend Sanctuary and pass through all Twelve Houses, each temple guarded by a Gold Knight. Not everyone will complete the journey and reach the summit of Sanctuary where a shocking surprise awaits."

The first season of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary, directed by Yoshiharu Ashino and written by Eugene Son, premiered on Netflix in July 2019. The second part then debuted in January 2020, for a total of 12 episodes in the first season. The second season debuted on Crunchyroll, also has 12 episodes. The series was designed by Terumi Nishii and Takashi Okazaki, with the characters designed by Terumi Nishii and the armor by Takashi Okazaki.

More about Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

The story revolves around an orphan named Seiya who is forced to go to the Sanctuary in Greece to obtain the Bronze Cloth of the Pegasus constellation, a protective armor worn by Athena's 88 warriors. Seiya awakens his Cosmo and gains the ability to unleash the true power of a Saint through the burning, explosion, or big bang of his Cosmo.

He returns to Japan to find his older sister, who disappeared the same day Seiya went to the Sanctuary. Saori Kido, the adopted granddaughter of Mitsumasa Kido, agrees to join the Galaxian Wars tournament to fight for the most powerful Cloth: the Sagittarius Gold Cloth. If Seiya wins, Saori will search for Seiya's sister.

However, the tournament is interrupted by the Phoenix Bronze Saint, Ikki, who wants to eliminate the people who forced him to undergo harsh training. Ikki steals parts from the Sagittarius Cloth and fights against the remaining Bronze Saints, including Seiya, Shun, Shiryū, and Hyōga.

Upon Ikki's defeat, the Bronze Saints, discover Saori, Athena's reincarnation, who was once killed by the Pope. The previous Sagittarius Gold Saint Aiolos saved Saori but was mortally wounded. The Bronze Saints join forces with Saori and defeat the Pope, but Saori is severely wounded and will die. They search for the Pope, who is guarded by 12 temples.

Some Gold Saints are friendly, while others are corrupt and enjoy fighting the Bronze Saints. Seiya discovers the Pope is Gemini Saga, who has a split personality, one good and one evil. His evil side has killed the Pope to gain more power. With the help of his friends' Cosmos, Seiya knocks out Saga and uses the shield from Athena's statue to heal Saori. Saga, who has regained control, commits suicide as a self-punishment.

In the second story arc, Poseidon reincarnates as Julian Solo, the heir to a powerful family, and plans to flood Earth. Saori visits Julian's Temple and is offered to absorb water inside the Oceans' Central Pillar. Seiya, Hyōga, Shun, and Shiryū confront Poseidon's Marines in his underwater Temple. Ikki discovers Gemini Kanon, Saga's twin brother, is manipulating Poseidon. Poseidon's spirit awakens within Julian and defeats his opponents. Saori seals Poseidon's soul within her amphora.

In the third and final arc, Hades, the Underworld god, is freed from his seal and revives Gold Saints and the Pope Aries Shion. He sends them to the Sanctuary to kill Athena. Saori commits suicide, intending to send her to the Underworld to face Hades. Shion reveals that the revived Gold Saints intended to give her a Cloth to fight alongside her knights.

In the Underworld, Hades possesses Shun, and Saori expels his soul from his body. Hades takes Saori to Elysium, where the five Bronze Saints follow. In the final fight against Hades and his subordinates Hypnos and Thanatos, the Saints gain the God Cloths to aid Saori in defeating Hades. Seiya sacrifices himself, and the Saints return to Earth with his body.

