Sakamoto Days Chapter 203: Flashback To End As Ando Dies; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Sakamoto Days Chapter 203 will likely return to the present, where Sakamoto and Shin are in the JAA Jail. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Sakamoto Days chapter saw Shin catch up with Sakamoto, revealing that multiple bombs are onboard. Before they can form a plan, the ship violently shakes as Ikari recklessly steers it towards shore. Sakamoto swiftly incapacitates her but finds the ship’s controls destroyed.
As the vessel speeds toward a bridge, he uses a nearby helicopter to halt it. Shin directs passengers to evacuate. Meanwhile, Ando barely clings to life. Shin, about to check on his father, instead saves a child. As he escapes, Ando sees him from the ship’s window, smiles, and tells him to live.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 203 will likely conclude the flashback, depicting Shin witnessing the ship’s destruction after Ando’s death, and discussing the event with Sakamoto. The chapter may also reveal how Sakamoto became Shin’s idol.
The chapter may then shift to the present, depicting Sakamoto’s reaction to Shin’s attempt on Tenkyu’s life. Tenkyu’s response to the situation will also likely be explored, determining Shin’s fate moving forward.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 203 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, March 2, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.
For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 203, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 14.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.