Sakamoto Days Chapter 204: Sakamoto Breaks Shin And Heisuke Out Of Jail; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter began as Sakamoto contacted Nagumo, confirming the target’s death before stating he will take a year off while looking at Shin. He then comforted Shin over his father’s passing as the flashback ended.

In the present Sakamoto reassures Shin, recognizing his kindness. Shin, doubting himself after trying to kill Tenkyu, is reminded by Sakamoto that everyone struggles with dark thoughts. Meanwhile, Heisuke, exhausted from fighting Torrez, refuses to surrender Atari.

Just as the situation seems dire, Sakamoto and Shin arrive, knocking Torrez away. The group flees to B1, accidentally taking down Boiled. A mysterious figure approaches the jail. Sakamoto Days Chapter 204 will likely focus on the group’s continued escape from JAA Jail.

Boiled and Jo Shackles may react to the breakout, with Shackles potentially trying to stop them while Boiled considers joining. Additionally, the identity of the mysterious figure nearing the jail is expected to be revealed.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 204 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, fans worldwide will likely be able to read it on Sunday, March 9, around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Please note that the exact timing may vary depending on your time zone.

The latest chapters are available on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access to the series, while Shueisha's MangaPlus also releases new chapters. Additionally, readers can find Sakamoto Days Chapter 204 in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 15.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.