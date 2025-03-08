Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22: Rakuro To Duel Katzo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will see Rakuro face off against Katzo in Galaxia Heroes, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Venturing Wolves Then From the Seas to the Skyscrapers,’ Rakuro meets Katzo (Kei Uomi) and Arthur Pencilgon (Towa Amane) in person, wearing a limited-edition mask from a notorious trash game. Katzo introduces Megumi, their teammate, and reveals their opponents: Star Rain, led by undefeated Sylvia Goldberg.
The tournament will be held in Galaxia Heroes, which shares its engine with Shangri-La Frontier, giving their team an advantage. To assess Rakuro’s skill, Megumi challenges him using villainess Yggdrya, while he selects hero Ranzo, adapting his strategy based on the game’s alignment mechanics.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will see Rakuro continue preparing for the tournament against the American team. After displaying strong gameplay in Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C) against Megumi, he will face another challenger—Katzo himself.
Unlike previous encounters with game-breaking exploits, this will be a straightforward match in a VR fighting game. Rakuro, unaccustomed to traditional fighters, must adapt to a battle without external advantages. The match will determine how well he performs in GH:C before the official tournament begins.
Titled ‘But For Just A Moment, The Limit Of Scorching Light’ (ただ一瞬にて気取るは灼光の限界), Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will release on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. For international audiences, it will be available the same day at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though exact times may vary by location.
In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will air on JNN, including MBS and TBS. International viewers can watch the subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a subscription, while fans in Southeast Asia can stream it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
For more updates from the Shangri-La Frontier anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.