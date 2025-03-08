Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22: Rakuro To Duel Katzo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Venturing Wolves Then From the Seas to the Skyscrapers,’ Rakuro meets Katzo (Kei Uomi) and Arthur Pencilgon (Towa Amane) in person, wearing a limited-edition mask from a notorious trash game. Katzo introduces Megumi, their teammate, and reveals their opponents: Star Rain, led by undefeated Sylvia Goldberg.

The tournament will be held in Galaxia Heroes, which shares its engine with Shangri-La Frontier, giving their team an advantage. To assess Rakuro’s skill, Megumi challenges him using villainess Yggdrya, while he selects hero Ranzo, adapting his strategy based on the game’s alignment mechanics.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will see Rakuro continue preparing for the tournament against the American team. After displaying strong gameplay in Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C) against Megumi, he will face another challenger—Katzo himself.

Unlike previous encounters with game-breaking exploits, this will be a straightforward match in a VR fighting game. Rakuro, unaccustomed to traditional fighters, must adapt to a battle without external advantages. The match will determine how well he performs in GH:C before the official tournament begins.

Titled ‘But For Just A Moment, The Limit Of Scorching Light’ (ただ一瞬にて気取るは灼光の限界), Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will release on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. For international audiences, it will be available the same day at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though exact times may vary by location.

In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 22 will air on JNN, including MBS and TBS. International viewers can watch the subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a subscription, while fans in Southeast Asia can stream it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.