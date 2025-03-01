Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 21: Sunraku To Take Part In GGC; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Time to Fillet a Dragon Fish,’ Araba explains that Ctarnidd does not kill but kidnaps people to watch their struggles. Sunraku spots towers containing Sealing Generals, including Clionaire, who can nullify spells. Araba reveals his grandfather escaped after stabbing Ctarnidd’s left eye.

Sunraku reunites with Emul and Stude, escaping a Dragon-fish with help from Ceecrue and Rust. Sunraku kills the Dragon-fish, but Ctarnidd's inversion repairs the city. Scheduling their strategy, Sunraku leaves Araba to guard Emul, Ceecrue, and Stude before heading to assist Katzo.

Meanwhile, an American gamer arrives for the Global Game Competition, wanting to challenge Katzo. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 21 will see Sunraku temporarily step away from Ctarnidd’s quest to participate in the Global Game Competition (GGC).

During his stay at an exclusive hotel, he will meet Fish King (Oikatzo) and Pencilgon (Towa Amane) in person for the first time. Sunraku will learn that he will be facing America’s top gaming team in the competition.

Titled ‘And Then The Traveling Wolf Goes From The Sea To The Skyscraper,’ Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 21 is set to premiere on Sunday, March 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. For international viewers, this translates to a same-day release at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though exact times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 21 will be broadcast on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required. Fans in Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

