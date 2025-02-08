Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 18: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
Sunraku and his party have begun the Unique Scenario related to Ctarnidd, so don’t miss Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 18 to find out what happens next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘A Straight Flush Mixed With Jokers,’ Oikatso faced near elimination from the upcoming Global Game Competition, prompting him to ask Sunraku and Arthur for help. Rei refrained from telling her sister about Shadow-Lycagon’s defeat and panicked upon realizing Akitsuakane can also visit Rabituza.
Sunraku tested his armor’s durability and later found Rust and Mold fighting NPC thugs in a bar. This eventually summoned the NPC pirate captain Stude, who assigned them a quest to defeat the ghost ship Crying Innsman. The episode ended as Rei, Akitsuakane, and Ceecrue arrived inside barrels, confused about how they got there.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 18 will see Sunraku and his group officially begin the unique scenario Find The Abyss’s Disciples, which is their only clue towards finding the Unique Monster Ctarnidd. Since the party wasn’t disbanded, Rei, Akitsuakane, and Ceecrue will also receive the quest notification and join.
The three will join Sunraku, Emul, Rust and Mold aboard the Scarlet Whale, before they set off to find and take down the ghost ship Crying Innsman. The episode will also likely see Sunraku and his party fight a humanoid fish monster from the ghost ship.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 18, titled ‘The Red Whale Faces The Fish Monster,’ will premiere on Sunday, February 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. Internationally, this will be available the same day at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, although timings may differ by region.
The episode will air in Japan on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International viewers can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, with a subscription. Fans in Southeast Asia can stream Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 18 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.