Shy Anime Season 2 Confirms July '24 Release Date; New Teaser, Plot & More to Know

Shy, a superhero anime, will return for a second season in July 2024. Despite initial low ratings, the series' exceptional writing and direction have made it stand out, and the second season is expected to attract more fans and critics. Shy is a Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by Bukimi Miki.

The series has been serialized in Akita Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion since August 2019. As of May 2024, it has been collected into twenty-four tankōbon volumes. An anime television series adaptation produced by Eight Bit aired from October to December 2023.

Shy season 2 release, plot date and cast

Shy season 2 is set to premiere in Japan on July 1, with an English release likely on Crunchyroll the same day. The season includes new cast members and a trailer, with new cast members announced.

Shy season 2 continues the story of the heroes of the world fighting against the mysterious Amarariruku, with the Japanese hero Shy at the center of the conflict due to her various encounters with the group. Specifically, Shy season 2 will see Shy lead an operation against Amarariruku as they attempt to destroy all of Tokyo, and much of what happens there will also tie into the history of Shy’s new friend Ai Tennoji, a ninja with a connection to the Amarariruku member Utsuro.

The newly announced cast includes:

Wataru Hatano as Century

Hiro Shimono as Tokimaru

Izumi Kitta as Kwabara

Kotori Koiwai as Ai Tennoji

Hitomi Ueda as Utsuro

The new trailer for Shy season 2 reveals a continuation of the story from season 1, with better and more consistent visuals than the previous season. This improvement is expected to make the anime even better to watch, as the visuals will match the story and make it a more engaging experience. The trailer also highlights the potential for SHY season 2 to be a more engaging and captivating anime.

Shy season 2 seeing that sort of improvement on the technical side of things could also do much for its popularity. The visuals for season 1 were one of the biggest reasons why Eight Bit's SHY didn’t gain popularity, but if the visuals are as good as the trailer promises they’ll be, then SHY season 2 could be good enough to help the anime become truly popular, something a show like it more than deserves. It’s unknown just how well that will play out, but hopefully, Shy season 2 will more than meet its expectations.

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story,

"Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!"

More about Shy

The story of Shy is set in a world where each country has its own superhero, the story follows Teru Momijiyama as the Japanese hero Shy as she fights alongside the heroes of Earth to ward off evil and keep world peace, all while learning to control her severe shyness and to deal with the fears and uncertainties that come with being a hero. The main threat is the supervillain group Amarariruku, led by its leader, Stigma.

14-year-old Teru Momijiyama is Japan's hero representative, who goes by the hero name Shy as a result of her extreme shyness. After being chosen to serve her country, Teru is invited to make an appearance at an amusement park to give a public speech.

However, her shyness ends up boring the audience to the point that she leaves the stage in embarrassment. More misfortune continues as she tries to save riders from a broken roller coaster, with one girl, Iko Koishikawa, suffering severe injuries in the process.

The public blames Teru for failing to properly rescue Iko, which causes Teru to slip into a deep depression, lose her powers, and go into isolation for a month. Her closest friend, Russian hero Spirit, appears to her to give her encouragement and try to make her understand that she can't please everyone.

With her friend's words in mind, Teru turns her attention to a burning building. She is able to muster up the courage to transform back into Shy and rush into the fire to save a woman and a child. After the series of incidents, Iko is later transferred to Teru's school to make things easier for herself due to her injury, as the school is closer to her home. She thanks her for saving her, and the two get to know each other and become friends.

Now, with renewed determination, while improving to become a better, more confident person and hero, and fighting alongside her hero colleagues from around the globe, she defends the world against Amarariruku, an evil villainous organization that appeared soon after the world was at peace after the threat of world war ended. The group was created by Stigma, their leader, in order to further his dreams of an ideal world made just for children.

