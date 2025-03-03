Solo Leveling Season 2 Ending Might Mirror Naruto and The Fans Are Not Happy; Find Out WHY
As Solo Leveling nears its finale, its shift to celestial battles draws comparisons to Naruto’s ending. Will this twist enhance the story or disappoint fans? READ
Solo Leveling has become one of the most popular new-generation anime, breaking records on Crunchyroll and capturing fans with its fast-paced storytelling and thrilling battles. As the series approaches its final arc, fans are excited but also concerned about how it will conclude.
One of Solo Leveling’s biggest strengths is its straightforward and action-packed plot. Unlike long-running shōnen series like Naruto or One Piece, it avoids unnecessary filler and keeps the momentum going. However, some fans believe the anime peaks in the middle, especially during intense battles against monsters and Hunters.
Upcoming Arc: What to Expect?
The upcoming episodes will shift focus to the celestial war between Monarchs and Rulers—powerful beings responsible for the magic on Earth. While this twist adds depth to the story, it also changes the series' tone. Much like Naruto: Shippuden’s controversial ending, where divine beings altered the story’s direction, Solo Leveling’s final conflict might feel less engaging compared to Jinwoo’s earlier struggles.
Despite these concerns, the anime still has major battles left, including Jinwoo’s climactic fight against the Dragon Monarch, Antares. While some may prefer the grounded battles of previous arcs, the upcoming episodes will still deliver high-stakes action.
With only a few episodes left, Solo Leveling’s conclusion will be a defining moment for the anime. Whether it lives up to expectations or not, the series has already secured its place as one of the most talked-about anime of the decade.
Stay tuned for updates on the Solo Leveling franchise as more intel comes in for the season finale.
Solo Leveling Live-Action Drama Announced: Everything We Know So Far