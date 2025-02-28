Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9: Jinwoo To Join Jeju Island Raid; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out,’ Jinwoo continues overpowering a demon before it begs for mercy. Revealing itself as Esil, a demon girl, she offers to assist him in exchange for her life. Though skeptical, Jinwoo spares her.

After fainting due to a mysterious force, she awakens at home, where her father initially opposes Jinwoo before allowing Esil to guide him. Reaching the 100th floor, Jinwoo battles Baran, whose thunder magic devastates his army. Using Ruler’s Authority, Jinwoo tears Baran apart, securing victory.

With the Demon Castle conquered, Jinwoo will retrieve the Elixir of Life in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9. He will then rush to his mother’s hospital room, hoping to cure her illness. While achieving his goal, a sense of unease lingers, making him question if he has ventured too far into forbidden power.

Meanwhile, Jinwoo will receive an urgent request to join the raid to reclaim Jeju Island. Though an opportunity for immense growth, his thoughts will remain on his family’s safety. Ultimately, he will decide to go. The episode will officially begin the Jeju Island Arc.

Titled ‘It Was All Worth It,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 is set to release on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will air on several Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. The episode will also be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT in Japan.

International viewers can stream Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, about 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. It will also be available on other platforms in select regions, such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.