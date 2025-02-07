Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 will see Jinwoo save the raid team with his undead soldiers, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
In ‘This Is What We're Trained to Do,’ Cha Haein confronts Jinwoo before he enters the Boss' room, sensing something unusual about him. After briefly speaking, she allows him to leave. Later, Jinwoo joins the mining team again, recalling the camaraderie of his past party.
When A-rank Hunter Son Kihoon seeks a porter for their next raid, Jinwoo volunteers. Inside the dungeon, they encounter High Orcs taming jackals. Overpowered, the Hunters struggle until Jinwoo discreetly weakens the enemies. As they attempt to retreat, Kargalgan, the High Orc leader, blocks their exit.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 will see Kargalgan, the High Orc shaman, toy with Son Kihoon’s team. As despair spreads among the Hunters, Jinwoo will intervene to save Kihoon, proposing a deal to keep his strength hidden.
He will then summon his Shadow Army, their blue-glowing figures rising from the ground to challenge the High Orcs. With his soldiers unleashed, Jinwoo quickly take down Kargalgan’s formidable forces. He will also gain some strong soldiers this episode.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘Don't Look Down on My Guys,’ will premiere on February 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. Release times will vary across different regions. In Japan, the episode will air on national TV channels, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.
Additionally, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles available shortly after the Japanese broadcast. It will also stream on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.