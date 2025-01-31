Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I Need To Stop Faking,’ Jinwoo exits the Demon Castle and decides to retake the Hunter Exam, knowing his E-rank status is unsustainable. At the examination center, the mana-measuring device fails to register his immense power.

This leads to speculation that he could be the country’s 10th S-rank Hunter. Rejecting Go Gunhee’s offer to join the Hunters Association, he seeks wealth to buy artifacts for future raids. To remain discreet, he joins the Hunter’s Guild as a miner for an A-rank dungeon raid.

As a last-minute addition to the second raid team, Jinwoo will enter the dungeon and immediately sense danger in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5. His instincts will prove correct when a group of High Orcs launches an attack, overwhelming the team.

Due to their injuries, the Hunters will attempt to retreat, only to find the dungeon’s entrance sealed by an unknown barrier. Trapped and facing relentless enemies, Jinwoo must decide whether to continue concealing his strength or intervene to ensure the group’s survival.

Titled ‘This Is What We're Trained To Do,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 will release on February 2, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, with release times varying by region. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and U-Next.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode 2:30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast with English subtitles. Additionally, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 will be available on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.