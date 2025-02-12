Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 will see Jinwoo finally recognized as an S-rank hunter, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
In ‘Don't Look Down on My Guys,’ Cha Haein, sensing something off, enters the gate Jinwoo used. Inside, Kihoon’s party is overwhelmed by Kargalgan’s High Orcs. Kihoon charges but is incapacitated, forcing Jinwoo to intervene.
Gaining permission, Jinwoo summons his Shadow Army, using Monarch's Domain to enhance them. As Kargalgan’s forces push back, Jinwoo restores his mana and revives fallen Orcs. Kargalgan grows colossal but is eventually slain by Jinwoo’s soldier, Iron. Jinwoo resurrects him as “Tusk.”
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 will see Jinwoo officially recognized as the country's 10th S-rank Hunter after his abilities are measured. While the media and top guild leaders take notice, he will ignore the attention and immediately return to the Demon Castle.
Upon reaching the 80th floor, he will realize that his scattered shadow soldiers are mysteriously disappearing, hinting at a powerful unknown enemy. This unexpected challenge may put Jinwoo in a difficult position as he progresses deeper into the dungeon.
Titled ‘The 10th S-Rank Hunter,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on February 16, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Release times may differ depending on the region. The episode will air nationally on Japanese TV, including networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms such as ABEMA and U-Next. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, with a 2:30-minute delay, along with streaming options on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
