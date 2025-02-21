Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Solo levelling episode, ‘The 10th S-Rank Hunter,’ begins with media swarming the Hunter Association as Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in arrive. Reporters question them about Lee Minsung, an aspiring actor-turned-hunter seeking attention. During his speech, Jinwoo interrupts, prompting Minsung’s guard to intervene.

Go Gunhee personally escorts Jinwoo inside for his reappraisal. Jinwoo displays his summoning ability and officially receives his S-rank status. After a brief media frenzy, he purchases new gear and returns to the Demon Castle, where Tusk reveals his abilities.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 will see Jinwoo continue his Demon Castle raid alongside Esil, a female demon guiding him to collect materials for the Elixir of Life. As they advance through each floor, Igris and Tank will grow stronger.

With his shadow soldiers overpowering enemies, Jinwoo will progress steadily until he reaches the final floor. There, he will encounter the Demon King Baran, a formidable entity radiating immense power while mounted on a massive white dragon.

Titled ‘Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is set to release on February 23, 2025, at 12 am JST, with varying release times depending on the region. In Japan, it will air on networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 will also be available on local streaming platforms such as ABEMA and U-Next. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will stream the episode with English subtitles, available 2:30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast. It will also be accessible on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.