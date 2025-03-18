Spy X Family Chapter 114: Damian Makes Peace With His ‘Demon’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Spy X Family chapter saw, Damian struggle with jealousy after seeing Anya with Tertius and Freddy, though he refused to acknowledge it. Becky teased him, imagining Anya choosing Tertius and leaving for his country.

That night, Damian dreamt of battling a “buzz” monster symbolizing his emotions, only to be defeated. Seeking clarity, he confided in Ewen and Emile, who misunderstood but still tried to help. They consulted Mr. Green, who advised them to visualize jealousy as “Mr. Buzz” to manage it.

Damian adopted the “Paradise Fist” technique and made peace with his jealousy. At school, Anya became fascinated by the cut-out Damian made. Spy X Family Chapter 114 may continue with Anya’s various misunderstanding-driven adventures at school as she and Damian become closer.

The chapter could also shift to Twilight as he analyzes Melinda Desmond’s cryptic remarks about her husband. Without knowledge of telepathy, he could enlist Fiona Frost to gather more intelligence. Meanwhile, Melinda’s scheduled return for therapy might bring additional revelations about Donovan.

Spy X Family Chapter 114 will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This means that most international fans will be able to access the chapter on Sunday, March 30, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary due to region and time zone differences.

Fans can access Spy X Family Chapter 114 through Shueisha's official channels, such as the MANGAPlus website and app, as well as the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The chapter will also be available on Viz Media's official website after its release.

For more updates from the Spy X Family manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.